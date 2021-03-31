Women's History MonthRachel BilsonKardashiansPhotosVideos

Luke Bryan Injured After Fishing Hook Goes Through His Finger

Luke Bryan has a wild story after he accidentally hooked his own thumb on a fishing expedition. "I ruined the fishing trip," he explained on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 30.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 31, 2021 1:44 AMTags
American IdolCelebritiesInjury And IllnessLuke Bryan
Watch: Luke Bryan Reveals His Fave "AI" Contestants at 2018 CMT Awards

Luke Bryan really caught a live one on his most recent fishing trip.

The country star proved he truly is "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," as his song goes, after he revealed that he accidentally hooked his own hand while trying to catch some fish on Tuesday, March 30. 

On his Instagram account, Luke, 44, shared a graphic video of a sharp fishing hook poking through his thumb, which was stained with a bit of blood. "Well, this is gonna leave a mark," he can be heard saying in the close-up shot. Yet, he didn't seem too phased by the injury. 

On his Instagram Story, the American Idol judge gave an update while he and his buddy drove off, presumably toward a medical center to get the metal hook removed. "My guitar tech, I invited Russ on a fishing trip and leave it to me, I ruined the fishing trip," Luke shared. "But we'll be back on the water in about 25 minutes." 

photos
American Idol: Where Are They Now?

He brought fans along for the rest of the journey. His next clip showed the "Play It Again" singer laughing in a medical room, as he joked, "We're violating HIPAA somehow" by posting from inside the facility. 

Luke Bryan/Instagram

However, the tale of his fishing trip gone wrong does have a happy ending. He later posted from his spot back out on the water, smiling as he wore his green sunglasses and Two Lane seltzer hat. Luke proudly declared, "Got the hook out. We're back."

See the video of his injury here

The carefree musician had another memorable moment earlier this month, when he and wife Caroline Boyer celebrated son Thomas Boyer "Bo" Bryan's birthday. Caroline wrote on social media, "Well this picture just says it all...I made Bo sit in my lap (which he hates) and my eyes are closed...whoops. Luke, of course, looks like a ball of energy. Happy 13th birthday my sweet baby!!!! Bo is 13!!!! My sweet boy." 

Watch the country crooner on American Idol on Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Responds to "Concerned" Comments About Baby

2

Pharrell Williams' Cousin Is Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

3

Britney Spears Finally Breaks Her Silence on Bombshell Documentary

4

Why Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" Over This Rami Malek Request

5

Michael Strahan Closes Signature Tooth Gap in Must-See Transformation