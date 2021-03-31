Robert Irwin Drives Late Father Steve's Car to Meet Bindi's Baby for the First Time

Sadly, the late "Crocodile Hunter," Steve Irwin, wasn't here to meet his first grandchild this week, but son Robert Irwin made sure he was there in spirit.
Robert managed to find a sentimental way to have his beloved dad involved in the big day, after Steve's only daughter, Bindi Irwin, welcomed her first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25.
Five days later, Robert revealed on Instagram that he actually took his dad's old car to go meet Grace for the first time in the hospital.
The 17-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star wrote on Tuesday, March 30, "My first solo drive was a super special one - took my dad's old Ute to see Grace in the hospital right after she was born."
We're basically a puddle thinking about Robert's creative solution to honor Steve after the birth of his granddaughter. Plus, Robert has since officially passed his driving test, so it was definitely a huge moment all around.
He shared the story alongside a smiling photo of himself and the white vehicle.
Coincidentally, Bindi and husband Chandler Powell met their little one on their first wedding anniversary, with Bindi writing, "Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. "
After driving over to the hospital, Robert was there to capture some of the young family's first photos together.
Looking like his father's mini-me, Robert posted pictures of himself holding baby Grace and one with his big sister, too.
He captioned the images, "This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"
In her social media announcement, Bindi explained the significance behind her daughter's name. The Australian zoo expert said, "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."
Her middle names, Warrior and Irwin, pay tribute to her dad, Steve, and "his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she wrote. "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."
Bindi, now 22, was just 8 years old when her dad died of a stingray injury in 2006.
