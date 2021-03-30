Michael Strahan Closes Signature Tooth Gap in Must-See Transformation

Watch : Michael Strahan Says Ryan Seacrest Is "Doing Great"

Michael Strahan has a new reason to smile.

The Good Morning America host revealed he had the famous gap in his front teeth closed by the professionals at Smile Design Manhattan. Michael posted a video of himself going into the dentist office for the procedure, calling it a "moment 50 years in the making."

According to the TV personality, he didn't post to about closing his gap on social media or talk to anyone about it because he knew people would tell him not to do it. As he put it, "I've got to do what I want to do for myself now."

After all was said and done, Michael could not stop smiling. He declared, "I love it," before doing a little happy dance for the camera.

However, people are apprehensive to believe this procedure really happened, especially since he announced it only a couple of days before April Fool's Day.

The former pro football player tweeted about his pearly whites last week, writing on Twitter, "I rock my gap with pride! It's who I am!"