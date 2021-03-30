Kim Kardashian's Latest Pics of Saint, Chicago and Psalm Will Brighten Your Day

Sweet siblings.

On Tuesday, March 30, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share new photos of her kids Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 22-months. In the new images, the SKIMS mogul treated her 212 million followers to pics of her children in color-coordinated ensembles. Not only did each West child don vibrant orange, they posed sweetly for mom Kim's camera.

We're not sure what we love more, Saint's infectious smile or Chicago's impressive poses? Of course, we're also big fans of Psalm's calm and collected energy.

Unsurprisingly, we aren't the only ones whose day has been brightened by these photos of the West kids. For starters, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant commented, "Cuteness."

Close friend Malika Haqq chimed in, "I mean..."

Still, since oldest North West was MIA from the images, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post, "3 out of 4."

Don't worry, North fans. Kim has plenty of photos of the 7-year-old on her Instagram.