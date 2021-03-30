Bachelor Nation Stars Are "Apprehensive" to Join Bachelor in Paradise Amid Controversy

Watch : "Bachelor" Stars Rachael Kirkconnell & Michelle Young's Unaired Talk

Will you accept this rose?

That's the million-dollar question ABC appears to be asking Bachelor Nation stars, as several sources exclusively tell E! News the network is making plans for the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, one insider explains past contestants are hesitant to join The Bachelor spin-off amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the franchise that involved Rachael Kirkconnell's social media scandal, as well as Chris Harrison's decision to temporarily step down as host after he received backlash for defending the star.

"Casting has begun and some members of Bachelor Nation are apprehensive to sign up," the insider shares. "Some are wondering what direction the season will take and are curious if it will strictly focus on contestants falling in love."

A second source echoes the same sentiments, adding, "They have put out several asks to Bachelor veterans. Many people are declining due to the current state of Bachelor Nation. A lot of people are removing themselves from the franchise."