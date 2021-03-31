Niecy Nash Says She Didn’t Feel “Fully Seen” Until Meeting Wife Jessica Betts

Watch : Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts In Surprise Wedding

Third time really was the charm for Niecy Nash. After marrying and divorcing Don Nash and Jay Tucker, the actress found The One in singer Jessica Betts.

E! News got an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of Red Table Talk, in which Niecy sat down with hosts Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris and opened up about why her wedding to Jessica made her feel more like herself than ever before.

"I've dated men all my life. Married a couple of them," Niecy said. "But it was the first time in my life I had ever felt fully seen. And it changed me."

In August 2020, she and Jessica announced they had tied the knot in a secret ceremony, about a year after she divorced Jay.

The Claws star, 51, spoke about why she thinks other people's perceptions of her have needlessly changed since she revealed she was married to Jessica.

"The other thing that I think it's harder for people is when you don't fit in the box we put you in. [They're like,] 'We thought you were this,'" she explained.