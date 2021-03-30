Game of Thrones Stage Play May Bring Iconic Characters Back to Life

Watch : Kit Harington Reveals Fondest "Game of Thrones" Memory

We bend the knee to this news.

On Tuesday, March 30, it was revealed that a stage production based off the Game of Thrones universe is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stage adaptation of George R.R. Martin's popular world is being produced by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson alongside Killburn Live.

Of course, Martin, who wrote the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series that inspired the critically acclaimed HBO series, is collaborating on the project with playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke.

Per THR, the stage adaptation will actually take place 16 years before the start of the Game of Thrones series. Specifically, the untitled production will follow the events of the Great Tourney at Harrenhal.

"The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace," Martin shared in a statement. "Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire … and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage."