What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 3-4

If TV is a buffet tthen we're getting all we can eat this weekend.
Prepare to spend the first Saturday and Sunday of April glued to your couch because there's a ton of new movies and shows making their debut that are just too good to miss. The sun will still be there on Monday, people!
On HBO Max, Godzilla vs. Kong is the showdown sci-fi and action fans have been waiting decades for, while Stabler and Benson are finally reuniting after 10 years apart in a major Law & Order crossover event. Plus, two beloved reality TV franchises—Top Chef and The Challenge—are back with new seasons, while an iconic sitcom is finally coming to streaming. Like we said, it's a jampacked lineup, so stock up on snacks and start hydrating now because binge-watching is a marathon, not a sprint.
Here's what to watch this weekend, April 3-4:
If You're Ready For the Battle of the Year: Start placing your bets because the highly anticipated showdown between two of cinema's most iconic characters is here: Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters and streaming, with stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler getting a front row seat to the titans' faceoff. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Miss the Days of MTV Spring Break: OG fans of The Challenge, LFG! The Challenge: All Stars is bringing back 22 of the franchise's most beloved contestants (Ruthie! Yes! Syrus! Beth!) for a must-see reality TV event, which self-proclaimed series "godfather" Mark Long put together. The premiere was a pure shot of nostalgia, proving how and why many of these Real World and Road Rules vets helped make the genre what it is today. Put some respect on their names or TJ Lavin will hope to see you never! (Where to Watch: Paramount+)
If You Still Say "Oy Vey!" Like Fran Drescher: Clear your schedule because all 146 episodes of The Nanny are now available to stream. The iconic series, which aired from 1993-99, starred Drescher as the fashionista from Queens who becomes the caretaker for Broadway producer Mr. Sheffield's three children. And just like its leading lady, the show still has style and flair all these years later. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Shout "Hands Up, Utensils Down!" While Cooking Meals: There's nothing quite like watching people who are extremely good at something be extremely good at that thing in extreme circumstances. Coming off of its incredible All-Stars L.A. outing, Top Chef is back in the kitchen for its 18th season, heading to the city of Portland, Ore. Fans can expect some past winners and fan favorites to return and one hilarious celebrity guest appearance by—who else?—comedy duo and Portlandia co-stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. (Where to Watch: premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. on Bravo, streaming on the Bravo Now app)
If You Had a Crush on Elliot Stabler Growing Up: Or, you know, if you still are nursing some feelings for Christopher Meloni's intense and passionate detective, then Law & Order: Organized Crime is a major TV event for you. A decade after his shocking exit from Law & Order: SVU, Meloni is back in action as his iconic character in NBC's new spinoff, which kicks off with a crossover event that reunites him with his former partner Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Stabler's coming home and we are welcoming him with open arms! (Where to Watch: The SVU portion of the event airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC)
If You Are Searching For Your Latest True Crime Fix With a Twist: Netflix and the BBC team up for The Serpent, which delivers a dramatization of the 1976 arrest of Charles Sohraj. Tahar Rahim portrays the infamous serial killer and fraudster of the 1970s who preyed on tourists in Southeast Asia, with Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman playing Marie-Andrée Leclerc, his partner in crime and accomplice. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Loved the Fyre Festival Documentaries: While it's not quite at the slice-of-American-cheese-on-white-bread-level of tragic, the downfall of one of the millennial generation's biggest lifestyle markers is definitely fodder for a compelling doc in WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn. Written and directed by Jed Rothstein, the film explores the rapid rise and steep decline of the office-share company and its wildly over-confident co-founder Adam Neumann, who, at one point, was spending $100 million a week to attract investors. Somewhere, Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes is definitely impressed and interested in collaborating! (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Want a Backstage Pass to Some of the Best Standup Comedy Shows: Margaret Cho, Nikki Glaser, Iliza Shlesinger and Bonnie MacFarlane are just four of the boundary-breaking female comics spotlighted in Hysterical. The Andrea Nevins-directed documentary provides an honest and hilarious look at the women fighting to shatter the genre's glass ceiling and become some of the defining comedic voices of their generation. Expect them to drop the mic with their personal stories of struggles, sexism and taking the stage. (Where to Watch: FX and FX on Hulu)
If You Are Ready For the Weirdest Show of 2021: Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, Made for Love stars Cristin Milioti as a woman on the run from her marriage to an unstable and possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. She finds refuge with her aging widower father, played by Ray Romano, and his, um, sex doll. Oh, and she finds out her husband has implanted a monitoring chip in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her every thought and feeling. Like we said, it's weird and dark and funny and tragic and all of the things. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
