Addison Rae Responds to Criticism for Not Crediting Black Creators on The Tonight Show

Addison Rae is addressing the backlash surrounding her recent Tonight Show appearance.
On Friday, March 26, the 20-year-old influencer made her late-night debut, where she performed her new single "Obsessed" for the first time and showed off the popular dances she's learned on TikTok.
During the segment, host Jimmy Fallon held up cards that displayed the names of the viral dances on the platform, while the social media sensation performed eight of the trends, including "Savage," "Laffy Taffy," "Blinding Lights" and several others.
However, following the segment, many criticized Addison for failing to credit the mostly Black creators who popularized the TikTok dances.
Writer Roxane Gay shared on Twitter, "None of Addison Rae's lil friends told her to maybe not go on national TV to do Tik Tok dances created by blank [sic] women. Smh... Black. Autocorrect. Sigh."
"The fact that Addison Rae is championed for ‘Tik Tok Dances' whilst the Black creatives that made them never get the same platform will never sit right with me," another Twitter user noted, with someone else adding, "This is literally the plot of Bring It On."
Following the criticism, Addison spoke out about The Tonight Show segment, telling TMZ that Black creators "definitely deserve all the credit because they came up with all of these amazing trends."
"I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it's kinda hard to credit during the show," she explained. "But they all know that I love them so much and I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together."
The full list of creators' TikTok account names were included in the description of the YouTube video.
Furthermore, Addison said she and The Tonight Show team were discussing the backlash. However, she didn't disclose who she's been in communication with or the conversations taking place.
"We're speaking kinda all about it behind the scenes" she noted, adding, "But it was so much fun. I had so much fun, and I'm very grateful and thankful...It was a great time."
Additionally, the "Obsessed" singer told the outlet she'd love to work with Black creators in the near future.
"I think ever since the beginning, I've been talking with most of them. I definitely want to collab with a lot of them," she shared. "So, hopefully, once the world opens up, we can all meet up and do something together 'cause it'd be so much fun! And they're all so talented and I definitely don't' do them justice. They're amazing."
The same day the internet star spoke out about the incident, she also posted a message that hinted at the backlash.
"today is a new day," she wrote on Twitter, "choose kindness!! life is short!! tomorrow isn't promised!!"
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal.)