Liza and Charles' Future Is Still a Big Question Mark in Juicy Younger Final Season Trailer

In the all-new trailer for Younger's seventh and final season, romantic highs and lows are teased for Liza (Sutton Foster). Will she get her happy ending?

By Alyssa Ray Mar 30, 2021 7:36 PM
TVHilary DuffCelebritiesEntertainment
Did she say yes?

That's the question at the front of our minds after watching Younger's final season trailer. As E! news readers well know, season six concluded with Charles (Peter Hermann) proposing to Liza (Sutton Foster). Of course, as fans have been divided over whether Liza should end up with Charles or Josh (Nico Tortorella), we were hoping that the trailer would tease the answer.

Unfortunately, it did not. In fact, it seems Liza's loved ones are equally in the dark when season seven starts.

"Did she say yes?" Lauren (Molly Bernard) asks a confused Josh. "Are they engaged?"

Meanwhile, Liza's best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar) applauds Charles for being "so romantic." Yet, Liza's reaction doesn't appear to be that of a bride-to-be. She comments in response, "Something like that."

Mhmm, trouble in paradise? We think so as Liza and Charles are seen acting oddly around each other. Charles even admits at one point, "I've had to bend a lot to be with you."

Not to mention, she is also seen connecting with a "surf legend" named Kai Manning. Also, there is Josh to consider, who appears to be missing his former flame.

Josh ponders aloud to Liza, "If I would've said something sooner, would it have made a difference?"

Oh, now we're dying for the answer to this question too. 

While Liza's romantic life may be a big question mark, she's also busy guiding BFF Kelsey (Hilary Duff) through a work setback. "We're not the young kids on the block anymore," Kelsey laments. "I'm not sure what defines me now."

Thankfully, Liza is able to swoop in with some inspirational words of advice. "Look, we're all mashups," she notes. "If there's one thing I've learned, it's that age is irrelevant."

For a peek at what's to come for Younger's final chapter, watch the all-new trailer above.

TVLand

The first four episodes of Younger season seven will be available on Paramount+ on April 15.

