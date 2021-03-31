Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off St. Tropez, Peter Thomas Roth, Urban Decay & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from St. Tropez, Peter Thomas Roth, Urban Decay, Hanskin, Cosrx, and Erborian.
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
Get a natural-looking tan that lasts for days from the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. The mist is transparent, which means you can wear it under or over makeup with no need to rinse off the product. This formula is streak-free and it doesn't have that dreaded self tanner smell that other products do.
Urban Decay All Nighter Face Makeup Primer
Lock in your makeup for up to eight hours by applying the Urban Decay All Nighter Face Makeup Primer first. It smooths the look of skin so your makeup looks fresh and evenly applied. The primer also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can even wear it without makeup for a boost of radiance.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Drench your skin with this concentrated hyaluronic acid moisturizer twice a day. Your face will have a continuous burst of intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours and it will appear more supple and smooth.
Hanskin Hyaluron Moisture Cream
Quench your skin with lightweight moisture with this K-Beauty moisturizer. Hanskin's Hyaluron Moisture Cream absorbs quickly to visibly brighten, replenish, and plump the skin. This cream also minimizes the appearance of pores, softens the look of wrinkles, and strengthens the skin barrier. If you have oily skin and you're looking for a moisturizer, this one has niacinamide to help balance oil production.
Erborian Skin Hero Bare Skin Perfector
The Erborian Skin Hero Bare Skin Perfector is part skincare and part makeup. It enhances your bare skin upon application and visibly improves the quality and texture of your skin day after day. It combines the effectiveness of Korean White Ginseng with re-texturizing enzymes to smooth skin's texture and blur imperfections. If you desire that look of beautifully bare skin, try this skin-perfecting product. If you aren't ready to commit to the full-size product, the travel-size option is half off today too.
Hanskin Hyaluron Exfoliating AHA Treatment
The Hanskin Hyaluron Exfoliating AHA Treatment exfoliates dull, dead skin and stimulates skin cell turnover. It contains 10% AHA and four forms of hyaluronic acid to reveal glowing skin. If you want smoother, softer, more hydrated skin, get this AHA treatment while it's available at half price.
Hanskin Hyaluron Bubble Pop Cleanser
The Hanskin Hyaluron Bubble Pop Cleanser dissolves dirt, oil, and makeup leftover from cleansing oils and micellar waters. Its formula includes two types of hyaluronic acid, which work together to moisturize as you cleanse, and an anti-inflammatory plant extract with powerful soothing properties that calms skin irritation and breakouts.
