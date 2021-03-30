Women's History MonthRachel BilsonKardashiansPhotosVideos

Starz's American Gods Is the Latest Show to be Canceled in 2021: See the Full List

On Monday, March 29, it was revealed that Starz's American Gods will not get a fourth season. Plus, see the other shows that didn't survive 2021.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 30, 2021 6:41 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Say goodbye to the gods.

On Monday, March 29, it was revealed that American Gods has been canceled at Starz after three seasons. Based off Neil Gaiman's 2001 fantasy novel of the same name, American Gods starred Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning and many others.

This news came over a week after the series' third (and now final) season finished airing. "American Gods will not return for a fourth season," the network said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country."

Yet, per THR, there may still be an event series or movie down the line. We can't say we're surprised by this news as American Gods has made plenty of troublesome headlines over the years. Not only did the series have multiple showrunners over its three-season run, but actor Orlando Jones, who played Mr. Nancy on season one and two, also alleged he was fired from American Gods.

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Specifically, in December 2019, the actor claimed the show's showrunner Charles Eglee felt "Mr. Nancy's angry, get s--t done is the wrong message for Black America."

Starz

At the time, a spokesperson for the series said Jones was not brought back due to changes in "storylines." A rep for Eglee also defended that the actor was "wrong on multiple counts."

Still, American Gods isn't the only show to get the axe amid the coronavirus pandemic. For a closer look at all the TV renewals and cancelations, scroll through the images below.

Trending Stories

1

Pharrell Williams' Cousin Is Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

2

Why Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" Over This Rami Malek Request

3

TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Dead at 31 After Freak Driving Accident

Starz
Canceled: American Gods (Starz)

On Monday, March 29, Starz confirmed that season three of American Gods, which ended on March 21, would be its last.

NBC
Renewed: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Ted Danson will return as the mayor of Los Angeles for a second season on NBC. 

Trae Patton/NBC)
Canceled: World of Dance (NBC)

Almost a year after the season four premiere, NBC confirmed to Deadline the dance competition series will not be returning for a fifth season. 

Starz
Renewed: Outlander (Starz)

In March 2021, it was announced that Starz renewed Outlander for a seventh season. The new season order, which will feature 12 episodes, comes as the period drama is filming its sixth season.

Netflix
Renewed: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for both a fourth and a fifth season. Season four is currently in production.

Netflix
Renewed: Bling Empire (Netflix)

Bling Empire will return for a second season on Netflix.

Dennis Leupold/USA Network
Ending: Queen of the South (USA)

Queen of the South will end after its fifth season, which will include 10 episodes and premieres April 7 on USA Network.

CBC/Netflix
Ending: Kim's Convenience (Netflix/CBC)

Despite a renewal through season six, the Canadian comedy (which airs on Netflix in the U.S.) will end with the upcoming season five after the departure of creators Ins Choi and Kevin White

FX
Ending: Pose (FX)

Pose will come to an end after its upcoming third season, which will consist of seven episodes and premiere on May 2.

The CW
Renewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

After just one very highly rated premiere episode, The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a season two. 

TVLand
Ending: Younger (TVLand/Paramount+)

Younger is moving to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season, which will consist of 12 episodes. 

Netflix
Renewed: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season.

CBS
Ending: Mom (CBS)

Mom will end after season eight, with its series finale airing on May 6 on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

CBS has renewed the Chuck Lorre comedy for a third season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

CBS has given an early renewal for season four of The Neighborhood

NBC
Ending: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after season eight, which will premiere during the 2021/2022 TV season.

Syfy
Ending: Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

After four seasons and one near cancellation, Wynonna Earp will be coming to an end. Filming for season four was interrupted by the pandemic, but the final batch of episodes will premiere on March 5. 

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

Jack Rowand/The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale will return for a sixth season in the 2021-2022 TV season.

Paola Kudacki/BBC America
Ending: Killing Eve (AMC/BBC)

In March 2021, AMC confirmed Killing Eve will end with its upcoming fourth season, reportedly set to debut in 2022. 

The CW
Renewed: In the Dark (The CW)

We won't keep you In the Dark with this TV news! The CW hit will return for season four.

CW
Renewed: Dynasty (The CW)

Dynasty will have a fifth season as The CW renewed the dramatic series in February 2020.

The CW
Renewed: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico will come in the 2021-2022 season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American has been greenlit for season four on The CW.

CW
Renewed: Charmed (The CW)

Charmed will return for season four in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

Season eight of The Flash has been confirmed.

The CW
Renewed: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

We can't wait to see what's next for our favorite superheroes when DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season seven.

The CW
Renewed: Legacies (The CW)

Legacies, the third show from The Vampire Diaries franchise, will return with a fourth season.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew will be back with new episodes in season three.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

For more TV news, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Pharrell Williams' Cousin Is Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

2

Why Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" Over This Rami Malek Request

3

TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Dead at 31 After Freak Driving Accident

4

See Kate Middleton's Nod to Princess Diana in Candid New Portrait

5

See Kim & Khloe Kardashian Face Off Against "Gifted" Kendall & Kylie