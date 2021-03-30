New Mom Morgan Stewart Rocks a Tiny Bikini "Six Weeks Postpartum"

One hot mama.

Morgan Stewart is celebrating her postpartum body a month and a half after giving birth to her and husband Jordan McGraw's baby girl Row Renggli McGraw. The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host spent the morning of Tuesday, Mar. 30 enjoying some rest and relaxation at Flavia Lanini spa in L.A. where she posted a sizzling selfie to her Instagram stories.

"Six weeks postpartum," the mother-of-one shared today while rocking a teeny, tiny black two-piece bikini and comfy white slippers.

The E! personality looked absolutely stunning while posing in the mirror with her hair up in a messy bun in between spa treatments.

Morgan shared a second image of a massage table with the caption, "Serious detox this am." You deserve it, mama!

Morgan and Jordan welcomed their first child, daughter Row, on Feb. 17. "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan announced on Instagram.