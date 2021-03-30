See June as "Public Enemy No. 1" in Action-Packed The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Trailer

"We're the ones we've been waiting for."
June (Elisabeth Moss) makes this very statement in the all-new season four trailer for The Handmaid's Tale. And, from the looks of the just-released footage, the dystopian drama's lead is ready to be her own hero.
At the start of the clip, a voiceover asks, "Miss Osbourne, if you were returned to Gilead, would you be subject to danger of torture, a risk to your life or a risk of cruel treatment or punishment?"
As this question is being asked, footage of June being locked up, friends being hunted and more imply what June's answer will be. Still, this question is the same that Emily (Alexis Bledel) was asked when she made it to the Canadian border with baby Nichole.
So, has our beloved heroine made it to freedom? Oh, we hope so.
Per Samira Wiley's Moira, after June coordinated the rescue of 86 children from Gilead, her friend has become "public enemy No. 1." Thankfully, not everyone is working against June in Gilead.
Nick (Max Minghella) tells some Marthas, "I'm looking for June Osborne."
One Martha replies, "You're better off without her."
As another voiceover notes, "everyone that helps her ends up on the wall." Still, in a chat with Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), Nick makes it clear he is unable to move on from June.
On the other hand, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) is determined to have June apprehended by Gilead soldiers. Of course, June will not go without a fight.
"I made a promise to hurt them," she comments before adding, "the way we hurt."
Yet, June's actions for freedom and revenge may risk the relationships most important to her. In what appears to be a conversation with an imprisoned Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), June expresses, "You have destroyed my life, my family, my friends, my country and my child."
Could June be the key to taking down Gilead? Perhaps.
As the trailer concludes, June states: "I ask for justice."
See the chill-inducing trailer for yourself above.
Season four of The Handmaid's Tale premieres Wednesday, April 28 on Hulu.