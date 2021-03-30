Kelly Ripa Celebrates "Daddy" Mark Consuelos' 50th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Photos

Watch : Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram

Mark Consuelos is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The Riverdale actor turns 50 on Tuesday, March 30, and he's receiving a flood of well wishes from fans, friends and family—including wife Kelly Ripa. In fact, the Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host kicked off the birthday festivities a few days ago, sharing a series of shirtless pics of Mark in honor of the occasion.

Kelly has also been posting throwback pictures of her husband in celebration of his special day, featuring a few never-before-seen family snaps. Alongside one pic of Mark with kids Michael Consuelos, 23, Lola Consuelos, 19, and Joaquin Consuelos, 18, Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story, "Happy birthday #Daddy."

The couple's close pal Andy Cohen also paid tribute to his friend on Tuesday. "Happy birthday @instasuelos!" he wrote on Instagram alongside pics of Mark and Kelly. "You don't age but you keep getting better and better!"

After seeing the post, Mark replied, "Thank you AC! Love you."