Kelly Ripa Celebrates "Daddy" Mark Consuelos' 50th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Family Photos

In honor of Mark Consuelos' 50th birthday, Kelly Ripa took to social media to share a series of family pictures. Scroll on to see the sweet snaps.

By Jess Cohen Mar 30, 2021 3:10 PMTags
BirthdaysKelly RipaCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Mark Consuelos is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The Riverdale actor turns 50 on Tuesday, March 30, and he's receiving a flood of well wishes from fans, friends and family—including wife Kelly Ripa. In fact, the Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host kicked off the birthday festivities a few days ago, sharing a series of shirtless pics of Mark in honor of the occasion. 

Kelly has also been posting throwback pictures of her husband in celebration of his special day, featuring a few never-before-seen family snaps. Alongside one pic of Mark with kids Michael Consuelos, 23, Lola Consuelos, 19, and Joaquin Consuelos, 18, Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story, "Happy birthday #Daddy."

The couple's close pal Andy Cohen also paid tribute to his friend on Tuesday. "Happy birthday @instasuelos!" he wrote on Instagram alongside pics of Mark and Kelly. "You don't age but you keep getting better and better!"

After seeing the post, Mark replied, "Thank you AC! Love you."

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

As fans may recall, Mark celebrated Kelly's milestone birthday in October with a heartwarming tribute. "Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine," he wrote. "I love you, sexy."

Instagram

In May, Kelly and Mark will celebrate their 25 wedding anniversary! That's right, the former All My Children stars tied the knot on April 1, 1996.

Before they mark their next milestone together, take a look at the couple's cutest family photos!

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lola's latest accomplishment. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

When Kelly received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, her entire family including kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin couldn't help but attend. 

Instagram
Milestone Moments

When it's time to celebrate a big event, you can count on the entire family to join in and celebrate. 

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

