Joey King Speaks Out About the "Downside" of Social Media

Watch : Why Joey King Deleted Her Tweet About Ex Jacob Elordi

Social media isn't easy. Joey King would know—she's spent practically her whole career with it.

With her earliest commercial credit dating back to when she was just 4 years old, the Golden Globe and Emmy nominee has been acting for nearly two decades now. As the dawn of social media began not long after her first TV roles in 2006, now at 22, the Kissing Booth star is no stranger to the platforms. In fact, she joined Twitter three years later and has nearly 18 million followers to date on Instagram. But, as any celebrity knows, when it comes to social media, there's the good and the bad.

"I started to see the downside," she told Flaunt in a new interview, "of people having so much information about you or to your personality or personal information." According to the website, she expressed hope that "this new generation is taking the signs that are being thrown at them and why it is taking a downhill direction" and for them to "acknowledge it and not participate in the dark side of it."

It seems like its taken its toll on the Bullet Train star. "I have had to remind myself more now," she told the website, "of reasons to be confident than I used to."