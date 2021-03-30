Ingrid Michaelson Apologizes to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid After Referring to Them as "Married"

Watch : Gigi Hadid Reveals Name of Her & Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson quickly got a glimpse into what it's like to have fame on the level of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.

The 41-year-old "Girls Chase Boys" performer briefly sent social media into a frenzy on Monday, March 29 when she mistakenly referred to the longtime couple as "married" during a live stream on Patreon. At the time, she had been expressing appreciation that the 28-year-old One Direction standout recorded their recent duet "To Begin Again" with her, but fans quickly assumed Ingrid might know something the rest of the world doesn't.

Later that night, after "Zayn is married" had been trending on Twitter, Ingrid took to her Instagram Story to apologize to Zayn and Gigi for her accidental gaffe and thank the fans who supported her throughout the stressful turn of events.

"So, I should be asleep, but it's been a crazy hour, hour and a half," she said in the footage. "On my Patreon live stream, I said that I'm working with Zayn. I mentioned that he was married, and he's not married. As far as I know, he's not married. It was a mistake. I'm so sorry, I said I was sorry. I don't live in this world. So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, Wow! I'm not built for it."