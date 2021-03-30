RHOC's Emily Simpson Reacts to Those Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike Comparisons

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Says "KUWTK" Almost Didn't Exist

Emily Simpson can't help but keep up with the comparisons.

In recent months, some pop culture fans have been quick to say the Real Housewives of Orange County star looks like Khloe Kardashian.

In fact, many couldn't ignore the similarities when Emily teamed up with one of her favorite makeup artists Danielle Jones to create a Khloe-inspired look. Ultimately, the Bravo star is flattered to be compared to such a strong female.

"I can see a little resemblance," Emily exclusively shared with E! News. "I think it's an overall thing. She's very tall and she's very curvy. We're very voluptuous. I'm not trying to look like her. I'm just trying to look like the best version of myself."

She continued, "Khloe is my favorite Kardashian and I feel like if I had to pick a Kardashian, I would pick Khloe because she's witty and funny and maybe not the star, but should be the star."