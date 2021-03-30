RHOC's Emily Simpson Reacts to Those Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike Comparisons

Emily Simpson can't help but keep up with the comparisons.
In recent months, some pop culture fans have been quick to say the Real Housewives of Orange County star looks like Khloe Kardashian.
In fact, many couldn't ignore the similarities when Emily teamed up with one of her favorite makeup artists Danielle Jones to create a Khloe-inspired look. Ultimately, the Bravo star is flattered to be compared to such a strong female.
"I can see a little resemblance," Emily exclusively shared with E! News. "I think it's an overall thing. She's very tall and she's very curvy. We're very voluptuous. I'm not trying to look like her. I'm just trying to look like the best version of myself."
She continued, "Khloe is my favorite Kardashian and I feel like if I had to pick a Kardashian, I would pick Khloe because she's witty and funny and maybe not the star, but should be the star."
Back in January, Emily appeared on Watch What Happens Live where she wore a denim jumpsuit from Good American. The outfit resulted in a social media shoutout from Khloe herself.
"I like Good American," Emily explained. "They fit well because they make them for curvy women. For me, I like to support a brand—woman owned, woman run—that is supportive of women of all sizes."
On Saturday, March 27, Emily along with co-star Gina Kirschenheiter teamed up to co-host a Sip and Shop charity event at Mantra Fitness in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Guests were able to safely shop local vendors and raise funds for Surf & Turf Therapy, a nonprofit that is committed to bettering lives through non-traditional therapeutic activities.
"As moms, I think it just means more to us to see someone do everything they can to help children," Emily shared with E! News when praising founder Dr. Jillian Stewart. "It hits you as a mom."
Binge past seasons of Real Housewives on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family)