RHOC's Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter Share Their Easter Basket Must Haves

We interviewed these celebrities because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Easter bunny is hopping into town sooner rather than later.

With just a few short days to go until the spring holiday, kids are getting excited to see if they receive a basket full of treats. For Real Housewives of Orange County stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, they try their best not to disappoint.

"Last year, Travis and I actually did a really special Easter because it was our first Easter together with all six kids and we spent all night making Easter baskets," Gina recalled to E! News while hosting a Sip and Shop charity event at Mantra Fitness in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. "I made rainbow pancakes, we did the bunny footprints and all that jazz with the carrots. I think those kind of memories are super important."

In between raising funds for Surf & Turf Therapy, Gina and Emily shared some of their favorite Easter items for kids of all ages. Start shopping below!