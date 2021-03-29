Jennifer Love Hewitt Recalls Facing "Incredibly Inappropriate" Questions About Her Body as a Young Star

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her "9-1-1" Casting

Jennifer Love Hewitt is just another female celeb who cringes when reflecting on the headlines written about her—or more accurately, her appearance—in the aughts.

Though the 2001 movie Heartbreakers was a hit at the box office, critics and tabloids were more fascinated with Jennifer's body, which was on full display throughout the film. The actress was inundated with questions about her figure, and as Jennifer looks back on that time in her life in a new interview with Vulture, published Monday, March 29, she's thinking to herself, "Gosh, I wish that I had known how inappropriate that was so I could have defended myself somehow or just not answered those questions."

"The conversation for a very long time in my career was always about [my body] first—then, 'Oh yeah, you were really great in the movie, too,' later," the 42-year-old mom recalls. "I didn't get it. That's just what I looked like, and I was doing my job."