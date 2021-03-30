See Thomas Rhett's Cutest Family Moments That Are Truly "Unforgettable"

Watch : Thomas Rhett Talks Kids Starring in His Music Video

Thomas Rhett is the whole package and more.

Yes, he's a singer, hit maker, husband and father to three kids. But to add to his impressive resume, the country star has recently earned his 17th No. 1 single on Billboard's country chart with "What's Your Country Song."

The "Die A Happy Man" singer has won over the hearts of so many supporters including his close family members like wife Lauren Akins. The high school sweethearts have known each other since first grade. They would ultimately marry in 2012 before raising three daughters together.

As many fans may recall, the pair had one of the best pregnancy announcements when they shared news that not only was Lauren pregnant, but they were also adopting a baby from Uganda in 2017. The family then grew with the addition of their third daughter in 2019.

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings," Thomas Rhett captioned the Instagram photo. "I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."