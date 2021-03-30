Women's History MonthRoyal FamilyKardashiansPhotosVideos

See Thomas Rhett's Cutest Family Moments That Are Truly "Unforgettable"

Country singer Thomas Rhett Akins has won over fans with his music and family. Celebrate the star’s birthday with adorable moments of his family of five.

By Valerie Garofalo Mar 30, 2021 7:00 AMTags
MusicBirthdaysCelebritiesThomas Rhett
Watch: Thomas Rhett Talks Kids Starring in His Music Video

Thomas Rhett is the whole package and more.

Yes, he's a singer, hit maker, husband and father to three kids. But to add to his impressive resume, the country star has recently earned his 17th No. 1 single on Billboard's country chart with "What's Your Country Song."

The "Die A Happy Man" singer has won over the hearts of so many supporters including his close family members like wife Lauren Akins. The high school sweethearts have known each other since first grade. They would ultimately marry in 2012 before raising three daughters together.

As many fans may recall, the pair had one of the best pregnancy announcements when they shared news that not only was Lauren pregnant, but they were also adopting a baby from Uganda in 2017. The family then grew with the addition of their third daughter in 2019.

"Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings," Thomas Rhett captioned the Instagram photo. "I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it's a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y'all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy."

photos
Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Cutest Moments

In honor of Thomas Rhett's 31st birthday on Tuesday, March 30, we're taking a look back at his best family moments. Keep scrolling to see all of the adorable snapshots on and off stage. 

Instagram
Deck the Halls

The family of five smiled for the camera in Lauren's Instagram post after finding the perfect Christmas tree in 2020. 

Instagram
Just Some Spit Up

"Everything's fine," he wrote alongside the image.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

"This is about the sweetest thing on the planet," the artist captioned the photo.

Instagram
Playing Dress Up

"We literally took a million photos," the singer said of their Halloween outing. "Getting Willa and Ada to smile at the same time was impossible but it was awesome! Monsters inc. for life."

Instagram
Take a Seat

His daughter Ada looked very comfy while seated on her famous father's lap. 

Instagram
Bedtime

"Just a little night cap," the star wrote of him and his daughter posing for a selfie in bed. 

Instagram
Smooches

"Some late night/early bday kisses from me and daddy last night. You're welcome," gushed the country singer's proud wife to her Insta followers.

Instagram
Chicago Sunshine

"The perfect Chicago day," the Georgia-native wrote on Instagram during a trip to the Windy City in July.

Instagram
Disney Dreamers

"Disney World with my girl," the country star shared on Instagram during a family getaway in June.

Instagram
Daddy Duties

"New normal," wrote the daddy-of-two on Instagram as he carried a bag of baby supplies in one hand and Ada James in the other.

Instagram
Tennessee Cuties

"Brought our girls back to good ole rocky top today (and Willa Gray found her new favorite bows)," wrote the singer's glowing wife on Instagram during a trip to Knoxville, Tenn.

Instagram
Beachside Style

"Throwback to family vacation! Thanks to @chubbies for the amazing matching swim suits," the "Life Changes" singer shared on Instagram

Instagram
Family Time

"Our happy (& tired, but mostly happy) little family," Lauren Akins wrote on Instagram. "(puppies not pictured but they're happy too)"

Instagram
Cheers

"I can't believe Willa Gray turns 2 this week!! Time goes by so fast," the proud parents shared on Instagram. "This was a unicorn themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future." 

Instagram
Hoppy Times

Something tells us these kids got some pretty sweet presents for their first Easter. 

Instagram
Bundle Up

The temperatures may be cold, but our hearts are warm after seeing this sweet family getaway memory. 

Instagram
Queen Bee

"Willa is just way too cute in her bumble bee outfit @laur_akins," the proud dad shared on Halloween night. We couldn't agree more! 

Instagram
Time for Class

"How we feel about Willa Gray's first official day of school," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram while documenting the adorable father-daughter moment.

Instagram
How Do We Look?

"Thank you for the gifts from Japan @sophieholiday @julianbulian," Thomas Rhett wrote to his followers while showcasing matching outfits. 

Instagram
Fatherly Love

"Getting the hang of it I think," the "Life Changes" singer shared with his followers in the first months of fatherhood. 

Instagram
Holiday Spirit

"Bee keeper & his little bees (plus a clown)," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram when celebrating the spooky holiday. "Happy Halloween!" 

Trending Stories

1

See Kate Middleton's Nod to Princess Diana in Candid New Portrait

2

Pharrell Williams' Cousin Is Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

3

Why the Sarah Everard Murder Case Has Rattled Britain So Much

4

Why Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" Over This Rami Malek Request

5

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Reveal Baby's Name and Share Pic