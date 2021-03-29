Megan Thee Stallion Hopes to “Change Lives” With $1 Million Fashion Nova Initiative for Women Leaders

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Hot Girl Summer Pt. 2" at GRAMMYs

Coming off her three Grammy wins, Megan The Stallion is making it a priority to give back.

On March 8, she launched the Women on Top initiative with the clothing brand Fashion Nova to empower women by helping to fund inspiring businesses, nonprofits and educational programs. Together, Meg and Fashion Nova are donating $1 million during Women's History Month to women and female-driven organizations.

Meg exclusively tells E! News why she's energized by the philanthropic work. "I grew up with very strong women around me, who instilled the importance of giving back," she says. "I realize I am in a unique position to use my voice to amplify causes that are important to me."

The "WAP" rapper adds, "When Fashion Nova approached me about their Women on Top Initiative, I couldn't have been more thrilled. Giving out a million dollars is a big deal! These grants are going to change lives."