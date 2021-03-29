Miranda Lambert Reflects on Sharing This "Special Moment" With Ex Blake Shelton

Watch : See Miranda Lambert on Stage Post-Divorce

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's marriage may have been plagued by rumors of infidelity, but the truth is these exes still share fond memories of their time together.

Miranda recalled one of those "special moments" in an interview with Kelleigh Bannen of Essentials Radio on Apple Music, sharing how she and her ex-husband wrote the heartbreaking ballad "Over You," which was inspired by the death of Blake's older brother, Richie, in 1990.

"My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it's one of those moments where even if you're married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them," Miranda remembered. "Dudes don't open up about things but he started telling me about the experience of it all."

According to Miranda, Blake was 14 when Richie died in a car crash but never wrote a song about it, because, as his father put it, "You don't get over it. You just get used to it."