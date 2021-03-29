Women's History MonthRoyal FamilyKardashiansPhotosVideos

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' Latest Looks Prove They Are the Perfect Match

While arriving in Sydney, Zac Efron and his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares got fans talking with their color-coordinating looks. Keep scrolling for their airport style.

The couple that color coordinates together, stays together.

Although it's been six months since Zac Efron first sparked romance rumors with Vanessa Valladares, some pop culture fans still can't believe the High School Musical star is taken.

Not only is the actor happily dating Vanessa, Zac is also matching with the model and waitress during casual outings. Over the weekend, the couple was spotted flying back into Sydney where they both wore blue ensembles.

While carrying a skateboard, Zac displayed plenty of swag as he sported a baseball cap, blue sweatshirt and a pair of sunglasses. As for Vanessa, she donned a blue tank top that matched perfectly to her boyfriend's sweatshirt and shorts. She completed her look with a fedora, red backpack and black leather pants.  

Two private security members accompanied the pair as they made their way through a terminal in facial coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout their romance, both Zac and Vanessa have kept their love story private and far away from social media. But as the actor continues working on season two of Down to Earth With Zac Efron, those close to the pair have shed light on their bond. 

"He's in love with this girl Vanessa," radio host Kyle Sandilands said during an October episode of The Kyle & Jackie O Show. "They're lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just really sweet, and they're lovely." Need proof? Keep scrolling to see more photos of the pair. 

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Flying in Style

When traveling through an airport in Australia, Zac and Vanessa appeared to be the perfect match in their color-coordinated outfits. 

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
A Rare Public Outing

Zac and Vanessa are spotted in Melbourne in March, making it their first public sighting in about two months. The actor seems to be filming scenes for Down to Earth With Zac Efron.

MTRX / BACKGRID
Beach Bums

The High School Musical alum and his sweetheart kick off 2021 with a day at the beach in Sydney. An onlooker tells E! News that the couple stop for smoothies before setting up camp on the sand. 

Views

Vanessa dries off after taking a dip in the ocean, while Zac takes in the sights and sounds of his new hometown. Back in August it was reported that the 33-year-old was keen on moving down under, and just last month he listed his Los Angeles home for $5.9 million. 

MTRX / BACKGRID
Darling in Denim

In January, the lovebirds do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks in Sydney. Zac and Vanessa are spotted holding hands as they join another couple for a double date. 

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Birthday Boy

Vanessa throws her man a surprise birthday party in the star-studded enclave of Byron Bay. Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands says in a later interview that the bash was well-attended by Zac's famous friends, teasing, "...there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd."

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Sweet Treat

"He absolutely loves Australia," Sandilands adds. "Well, he's in love with this girl Vanessa. They're lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just really sweet, and they're lovely."

Splash
Start of Something New

The actor is first romantically linked to the model in September when photographers spot them holding hands while out and about in Byron Bay. 

"He started seeing her in July and they have been together ever since," an insider tells E! News at the time. "She spends the night at his rental house all the time. They have fun together and hang out a lot. He loves the area and the lifestyle and she has shown him a lot of great places."

