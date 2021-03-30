See Kim & Khloe Kardashian Face Off Against the "Genetically Gifted" Jenners in Intense Competition

Watch : It's Kardashians vs. Jenners in a "KUWTK" Volleyball Game!

It's "the Kardashians vs. the Jenners" in this hilarious Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek.

On this Thursday's brand new episode, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are going head-to-head with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in a game of volleyball to prove which team of sisters is more athletic and things are getting very competitive in this preview clip.

"This is very hard to watch," Kylie shouts as Kim and Khloe warm up. Kendall adds, "This is embarrassing, you guy."

Kim explains in her confessional, "As siblings, we're always competitive, but Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted, and this is something that makes my blood boil."

Cut to a flashback where Kendall tells Khloe, "I did this blood test. They told me that I'm super athletic and I'm built for this s--t."

"But I'm athletic too," Khloe says before Kendall fires back, "Are you though?"