Disney+'s Star-Studded Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Will Make You Excited for the Series

May the force be with them.
On Monday, March 29, Disney+ announced the cast joining Ewan McGregor for its highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series. As E! News readers well know, the 49-year-old actor will reprise his role as the legendary Jedi Master, who is the titular character of the new show. And, as we reported back in December, Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the return of Hayden Christensen's portrayal of Darth Vader.
So, who will be joining these famous foes on screen? Per the streaming service, the cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.
We're assuming Edgerton and Piesse are reprising their prequel movie roles of Owen and Beru Lars (aka Luke Skywalker's aunt and uncle)—and we couldn't be more excited. And it seems we won't have to wait too long for the series as Disney+ confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin filming in April.
As the streaming service detailed it, the new series "begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."
So, we're certainly eager to see where Star Wars newcomers like Ingram, Nanjiani and others fit in. Mandalorian fans also have a reason to be excited as director Deborah Chow, who directed the episodes "Chapter 7: The Reckoning" and "Chapter 3: The Sin" of the Jon Favreau-created series, will also direct Obi-Wan Kenobi.
The upcoming series has Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and writer Joby Harold as executive producers.
