Jennifer Lopez Turns Up the Heat While Dancing Bikini-Clad to Drake

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Spotted Kissing After Split Rumors

Sunshine, pool time and a glass in hand? We'll cheers to that!

And that was exactly what was on Jennifer Lopez's Sunday schedule. On March 28, the star took to social media to chronicle how she was spending her Sunday while in the Dominican Republic. As fans may know, the multi-talented star is in the Caribbean right now to film her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding—and needless to say, we're all a little jealous.

The mom of two certainly looked like she was enjoying herself solo as she danced to DJ Khaled and Drake's "POPSTAR" in the pool with a drink. Sporting a yellow bikini and sunglasses, Lopez grooved along to the track while she posed for the camera and captured it all on video.

Over on TikTok, she also posted a clip of herself on dry land dancing to "Astronaut in the Ocean," her abs on full display as she rolled her hips in the same bikini.