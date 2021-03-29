Women's History MonthRoyal FamilyKardashiansPhotosVideos

Amy Schumer's Coronavirus Vaccine Appointment Featured Her "Fanciest Dress" and a NSFW Joke

Amy Schumer took to Instagram on March 28 to share footage of herself getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Scroll on to see why she wore her "fanciest dress."

By Elyse Dupre Mar 29, 2021 2:18 PMTags
Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype"

Forget the red carpets! Amy Schumer wore her "fanciest dress" to get the COVID-19 vaccine

The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on March 28 to share photos and videos of herself getting the vaccination.

The I Feel Pretty star donned a sparkly gold ensemble with cut-outs in the sleeves to receive the shot and encouraged her followers to do the same.

"If you want to join me and support @pencilsforkidsinc take a pick of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suite or nicest dress. Use #downtogown," she wrote, noting that Guy Oseary will donate $5 for each suit or dress to pencils4kids.org. 

As her husband, Chris Fischer, drove her to the vaccination center in New York, Schumer rocked out to music—telling her fans, "This is my, ‘Going to get the vaccine' energy." 

Once they arrived, Schumer sat in a chair while a healthcare worker gave her the vaccine. As she later joked, "I'm like, 'Shoot it in my p---y.'"

She also expressed her gratitude to everyone working at the vaccination site. "Thank you heroes," she wrote in her Instagram post. "You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all. I love you New York and everyone working at this site."

photos
Stars Open Up About Coronavirus Battles

To see more celebrities getting the vaccine, scroll on.

Instagram
Amy Schumer

The comedian wore her "fanciest dress" to get her vaccine. "If you want to join me and support @pencilsforkidsinc take a pick of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suite or nicest dress. Use #downtogown," she wrote on Instagram, later noting that Guy Oseary will donate $5 for each post to pencils4kids.org.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Rosario Dawson

"Was thrilled to get my first vaccine shot at Essex County College and Essex County's COVID Vaccination Center today," the 41-year-old star of The Mandalorian shared in a lengthy Instagram message on Saturday, March 26. She included video showing off the bandage on her arm. 

"You know, the science tells us that these vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID infection and serious illness," Rosario continued. "They are the best weapon we have -- along with mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing, and other measures recommended by the CDC and public health officials -- to combat the deadly pandemic that has been ravaging our country and our communities for the past year. And if enough people get the vaccine, they have the potential to help end this once and for all."

She went on to praise "all the volunteers and medical professionals" who are "taking the time to talk about the vaccine and how it can help you."

 

Instagram
Christie Brinkley

"I just got my second dose of the vaccine that's going to get us all back to seeing friends and dining out and going to see plays in theatres and sing together at concerts and laugh at the movies," the actress wrote on Instagram while wearing Cariuma sneakers. "Thank you Lisa and all your lovely associates helping with this monumental goal!"

Dolly Parton/Instagram
Dolly Parton

"Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," the award-winning singer shared on Instagram. She received her first dose of Moderna, which is the vaccine she helped fund last year.

Instagram
Richard Branson

"Delighted my wife Joan and I received our first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine here in the BVI," the mogul wrote on Instagram. "Completely painless and absolutely safe."

Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness

"In NY, where I'm working the vaccine program expanded to include people w pre-existing conditions, being HIV+ is one of the conditions that allows folks to be vaccinated, so if you're HIV+ please check your states guidelines to see if you're eligible and get vaccinated against covid-19! There was a list of other conditions that allows for vaccination so wherever you are check the lists and see if you can get in line. Some places like Cali will give leftover doses but just see what's happening in your area," the Queer Eye star wrote in a Feb. 22 Instagram post. "Had I not been looking online everyday I wouldn't have seen, so def get involved with your search. This was my first shot and other than minor soreness in my arm had no side effects and will get my second shot in a few weeks."

"Each state has different guidelines so you'll want to look into yours," he continued. "Definitely need patience, resolve, access to internet to do this so plz if you can help others obtain information or access plz so that. Biggest Hug & Happy Monday! Also, I know my stronger mask should go under, but I didn't want to take my mask off to put on the stronger under, so I just layered them as was! Stay safe xx."

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum

"Immense gratitude to all of the frontline healthcare workers, continuing to work tirelessly to keep us all safe," the actor shared to Instagram on Feb. 1. He included a photo of himself getting the COVID-19 vaccine while wearing a mask and robe.

"As a citizen well into my platinum years, I got my first dose of the vaccine through the LA County Department of Health," he added. "I'll continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. This too shall pass. Grand things are ahead."

Twitter
Sean Penn

The actor, activist and CORE co-founder posted a pic of himself receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in L.A. and told his Twitter followers, "I’m a lucky man. Lucky to work alongside the ⁦@LAFD & our great frontline @CoreResponse staff, our partners at Carbon Health, USC, & Curative Lab."

CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Samuel L. Jackson

"At The Forum getting that 1st jab!! #lookoutworldbouttobustbackout#vaccinespring#gogitchyoursigotmine," the star posted to Instagram about the Los Angeles-area landmark on Jan. 24. He was appropriately wearing an Avengers mask while getting vaccinated.

Aurelien Morissard/IP3/Getty Images
Arnold Schwarzenegger

"Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line," The Terminator star and former California governor shared on Instagram after getting vaccinated in Los Angeles. "If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Julie Bowen

The Modern Family actress told her Instagram followers on Jan. 20 that she participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, writing, "Wearing blue for Biden/Harris at my 2nd (hopefully?) vaccine injection. It's a trial so a: I did not 'jump the line' and b: I may just get saline.... It's still an honor to be part of the process."

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Al Roker

On Jan. 19, the 66-year-old Today star received the first dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine live on air.

Family Hospital Systems
Willie Nelson

Willie and his wife, Annie, were among the first to get the vaccine in Texas. Family Hospital Systems in Texas shared a photo of the country singer giving a thumbs-up after receiving the shot with the caption, "Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread of COVID-19."

Instagram
Loretta Lynn

The country singer and her daughter Peggy made the vaccination appointment a family affair. The country crooner wrote on Instagram, "Well, I bundled up and Peggy Jean and I rolled out of Hurricane Mills so I could get this vaccine. I'm sure glad to get it and am sure ready to put Covid in the rear view mirror! And I enjoyed the mom daughter time, too! #winning #sickofcovid #stayhealthy #besafe #getyours"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Judi Dench

In an interview with the BBC, the actress shared, "I had one a week ago so I think my next is something like 11 weeks' time, that's a great start!"

Derek Storm/Splash News
Steve Martin

On Sunday, Jan. 17, the legendary star revealed he received the vaccine. "Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha," he captioned his Twitter message. "The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science."

Martha Stewart/Instagram
Martha Stewart

On Monday, Jan. 11, the star was vaccinated at her eponymous holistic care center located at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Stewart, 79, shared on Instagram in part, "We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic. To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others."

Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden

While receiving the vaccine from Delaware-based nurse Tabe Masa, the President-Elect told the American people, "There's nothing to worry about."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/Instagram
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

The New York City representative shared her vaccination experience on Instagram, promising followers, "I would would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn't willing to do myself." 

NHS London/Twitter
Ian McKellen

The Lord of the Rings actor wholeheartedly recommends receiving the vaccine, sharing on social media, "It's a very special day, I feel euphoric. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine."

ANNA MONEYMAKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Nancy Pelosi

The California congresswoman shared on Twitter, "Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus."

Mitt Romney/Twitter
Mitt Romney

"Grateful for the hard work from the medical community, gov. partners, and others who are working around the clock to deliver a safe & effective #COVID19 vaccine," the former presidential hopeful tweeted when he and fellow congressmen received the vaccine on Dec. 18.

Prue Leith/Instagram
Prue Leith

The queen of the Great British Baking Off captioned a pic of herself getting the shot, "Who wouldn't want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?? #vaccine"

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe Park

The Bachelorette contestant was among the first group of healthcare workers to receive the vaccine, a process he documented on Instagram. 

Elizabeth Warren/Twitter
Elizabeth Warren

Warren and fellow Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said in a statement, "The vaccine is a testament to all we can achieve when we listen to scientists, follow the advice of public health experts, and come together as a country."

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images
Mike Pence

The official Twitter account for the Vice President tweeted on Dec. 18, "We want to ensure every American: While we cut red tape, we have cut no corners when it comes to the development of this SAFE and EFFECTIVE vaccine."

Getty Images/Getty Images for Women in Media Foundation
Sanjay Gupta

The CNN correspondent shared on Twitter, "While I am (a little) afraid of needles... yes... despite being a surgeon, the process didn't hurt a bit."

Trending Stories

1

Why the Sarah Everard Murder Case Has Rattled Britain So Much

2

Zooey Deschanel Proves She’s Totally Unrecognizable Sans Bangs

3

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

4

Ashley Benson Posts Jarring "Blowfish" Selfie Mocking "LA Girls"

5

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Reveal Baby's Name and Share Pic