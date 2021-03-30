Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Beautyblender, bareMinerals, Nudestix & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from bareMinerals, Nudestix, Beautyblender, and Skyn Iceland.
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder
Top of your makeup with the bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder. It locks your makeup in place and creates an airbrushed finish. It absorbs excess oils to keep skin looking fresh and minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines.
Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides
Treat yourself with the Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches. The patches melt down into the skin's surface layers to help hydrate, firm, and smooth the appearance of fine lines around the eye area.
Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze
The NUDESTIX Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The formula is long-wearing and water-resistant.
Beautyblender
This two-piece set includes an orange and white Beautyblender and the solid Beautyblender cleanser to clean the sponge in between makeup applications.
bareMinerals Tinted Mineral Veil
The tinted version of bareMinerals Mineral Veil adds a touch of subtle color to your skin and brightens up the complexion. It gives your makeup that same soft, airbrushed quality as the original formula in addition to minimizing the appearance of pores and fine lines. The powder absorbs oils and keeps your makeup locked in all day long.
bareMinerals bareSkin Perfecting Veil
This finishing powder has vitamin C to brighten your complexion. It absorbs excess oil and balances the skin's texture. It's available in four different shades at Ulta.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
These eye gels firm, de-puff, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eye in just ten minutes. They improve the blood flow in the area and prevent future damage.
Skyn Iceland Travel Size Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
If you want to test out the Skyn Iceland eye patches before fully committing to the product, nab this travel size pack while it's available for half price.
bareMinerals Illuminating Mineral Veil Finishing Powder
The Illuminating Mineral Veil gives you a pearly, ethereal glow that reflects light for a photo-fabulous look. And like bareMinerals original Mineral Veil, it minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines, absorbs excess oil, and locks in makeup.
bareMinerals Hydrating Mineral Veil Finishing Powder
The hydrating version of bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder saturates your skin with cooling vitamins and minerals, brightens your complexion, minimizes lines, and leaves your skin supple and smooth.
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Get that flawless finish and lock in your makeup while protecting your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays with the Broad Spectrum SPF 25 powder from bareMinerals.
