Dan Levy Reveals Who Really Started the Sweet Saturday Night Live Note Trend

While Dan Levy made headlines for the heartfelt dressing room message he left Regina King, the Schitt's Creek star has revealed who he really got the idea from. Scroll on to find out.

By Jess Cohen Mar 29, 2021 11:37 AMTags
Saturday Night LiveCelebritiesDan LevyNBCU
Dan Levy is sharing the real origin of the headline-making Saturday Night Live note trend.

As fans of the Schitt's Creek star may recall, after he hosted the NBC sketch comedy show in February, Levy left a message on a Post-It note for the next celeb host, Regina King. After seeing the note—which read, 'Regina! You got this!'—the Oscar winner shared it on her Instagram Story, writing, "Awww. You're the best @instadanjlevy You crushed it! #snl."

King then continued the trend, writing a note of her own to Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, who also kept the tradition going. 

And while Levy is getting the credit for the note tradition, he actually got the idea from another star. During a recent interview with Today, the actor revealed who really started the trend. "I feel the need to clarify this…I didn't start [the tradition]," he explained. "I kind of continued it."

In fact, Levy wrote the note to King after seeing a message Woody Harrelson left for Phoebe Waller-Bridge before she hosted in 2019.

"So I asked if I could leave a note for Regina because the process is such a strange experience," Levy shared. "Strange, wonderful and intimidating experience that like, a little note from the person that had just done it felt like such a sweet vote of confidence."

During his interview with Today, the star also opened up about working alongside his dad, Eugene Levy.

"You have to really respect the person you're working with and I think when you do, it makes for a very easy go of things," he said. "I have so long admired what my dad had done and—I think he really let me have space to find my own footing."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

