Ashley Benson Looks Unrecognizable in Startling "Blowfish" Selfie Mocking "All the LA Girls"

The secret is out that Ashley Benson prefers when women go with a more natural visage.

The 31-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum took to Instagram on Saturday, March 27 to share a selfie in which her cheeks look inflated and her lips appear dramatically swollen. The photo was apparently offering commentary on the beauty pressures faced by women in general and particularly those in the limelight.

"Why does everybody look the same nowadays?" Ashley captioned it. "Let's be unique And true to ourselves."

She continued, "This is me using a filter lookin like a blowfish tryna fit in w all the LA girls now."

The eye-catching post spurred plenty of discussion in the comments, including responses from fellow celebs. "GAHAHAHAHA STOP," Demi Lovato replied.

Rachel Brosnahan wrote, "Looking [fire emoji] girl. So real. So you." Meanwhile, Samantha Ronson shared, "You're ready for real housewives."

However, some users didn't appreciate that Ashley was appearing to make fun of other women.