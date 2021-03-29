Mario Lopez Admits He Got "Into a Little Fight" With This Celeb Right Before They Co-Presented an Award

Watch : Mario Lopez Talks Reprising Role in New "Saved By the Bell"

It's always good to know which of your friendships are strong enough to withstand a difference of opinion over camera angles, as Mario Lopez recently learned.

The performer is the guest host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, March 29, where he's visited by his Saved by the Bell co-star Elizabeth Berkley, as seen in preview footage. Both celebs are lead cast members of Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot, which was recently picked up for a second season.

During their chat on the talk show, Mario reminisced about the two of them presenting together at the People's Choice Awards in November 2020, and he shared that the pair had a bit of a friendly debate over which of them would, uh, get to stand on the left-hand side of the stage. Yes, being a celebrity involves a lot of difficult decisions.

"The last time we saw each other in person was at the People's Choice Awards, and we got into a little fight backstage before," the 47-year-old Access Hollywood anchor recalled.