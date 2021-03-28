Regé-Jean Page Wins Bridgerton's First Acting Award: See the 2021 NAACP Image Award Winners List

Watch : Best "Bridgerton" Fashion Trends for Spring 2021

It was an extra special night at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards for Regé-Jean Page.

On Saturday, March 27, the Bridgerton breakout star took home the outstanding actor in a drama series award for his portrayal of the Duke of Hastings on Shonda Rhimes' particularly steamy Netflix show. The actor, who beat out Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Keith David (Greenleaf) and Nico Annan (P-Valley) at the ceremony, appeared virtually to accept his prize—which just so happens to be the very first acting award for Bridgerton.

"Wow, congratulations to everybody in the category," the 31 year old said. "This absolutely goes out to all the incredible people on our team who made something so unique. It is the highest honor to represent us in the fullness of our beauty, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love."

He added, "It is the highest honor to represent that and to represent the people I do represent and I will do my absolute to be worthy of that."

The NAACP Image Awards highlights Black talent. Viola Davis, who took home two awards at the show, spoke of the show's importance in the press room.

"What I will say about Hollywood is the same thing that I say about Black history: Actors and artists of color, we are artists. We belong in the same conversion as everyone else, and it's because a lot of times we are forgotten or not held in as much esteem as sometimes our white counterparts, is why we need the NAACP Image Awards," she explained. "I don't know if I can say I look forward to the day where there is no NAACP Image Awards or whatever because we're dope, right? But I look forward to the day when we no longer have to teach people how to see us, that we no longer have to keep trying to break out of that shroud of invisibility, where our talent can be embraced as much as our white counterparts."

Of course, Page and Davis weren't the only stars to be celebrated this year. Below is the list of winners.