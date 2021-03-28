Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Have Special Date Night After Welcoming Their First Baby Together

Parents' night out!
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed a special date night almost two weeks after welcoming their first child together, a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett. The couple, who got engaged in September 2018, had a fun night out to celebrate the film producer's 50th birthday over the weekend.
"Amazing birthday dinner last night!! Thank you everyone who came and sent kind wishes," The Irishman producer captioned his Instagram on Sunday, March 28. "Thank you lala for leaving the house for an hour and our beautiful daughter."
Randall's friends and followers commented on his post to share their well-wishes.
"So glad you got to celebrate," comedian and actress Heather McDonald responded. Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz replying, "Happy Birthday Randall!!!! [fire sign emojis]."
Others complimented the Vanderpump Rules star's appearance, with one user writing, "she gave birth two weeks ago and looks like THAT???? wow [heart-eyes emoji]."
"Omg she looks amazing after just having a baby," another noted with someone else adding, "I'm sorry?! she gave birth an hour ago?. WHAT?! Damn her genes."
On Thursday, March 25, Randall celebrated his birthday with a heartwarming message on Instagram, in which he gushed over his family.
"Today is my birthday," he began his post. "And I find every day it's less about me. Today I am so grateful for our beautiful daughter that was born just 10'days ago. Thank you London and Rylee my amazing daughters you are who teach me what life's true meaning is."
"My perfect fiancé and partner in life lala. I love you to the moon and back," he expressed. "Im so thankful for making it through this last year in a worldwide pandemic and my heart cries for our friends family and people around the world who have lost loved ones to covid. This year im just thankful."
The film producer explained that he was cherishing every moment with his loved ones and encouraged his followers to lead with positivity.
"I know this might sound corny in my old age but I do hope we can be kinder to one another and support each other," he shared. "Today my birthday wish has already Been granted...a healthy new member to our family! I pray the world we live in works harder to be kinder to one another snd show love to each other no matter the gender, race, background....this is what matters and what I will continue to teach my children."
On March 15, he announced the arrival of his baby girl on Instagram, writing, "She's healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother."
He later added, "Family makes my heart happy."
Back in September, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together on the Bravo star's 30th birthday. At the time, Lala said she couldn't "think of any other way to celebrate" before announcing the baby news.
"I'm shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing," the reality TV personality excitedly revealed at the time. "I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."
Earlier this week, Lala opened up about becoming a mother for the first time.
"A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever," she wrote on Monday, March 22. "This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love."
She concluded, "Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst."
