John Legend and Luna Have an Adorable Easter Bunny Father-Daughter Dance

John Legend, wife Chrissy Teigen and their two kids celebrated Easter early! Find out more about their family celebration and see pics of other stars celebrating Easter and Passover.

By Corinne Heller Mar 28, 2021 10:19 PMTags
John LegendCeleb KidsHolidaysEasterChrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen kicked off the Easter 2021 festivities early.

On Saturday, March 27, a little more than a week before the holiday, the two shared photos from an outdoor celebration, where the "All of Me" singer dressed up as the Easter Bunny. John posted on his Instagram a video showing him wearing a masked white furry rabbit costume while dancing with the couple's 4-year-old daughter Luna Stephens on a deck adorned with a carrot-shaped balloon display, other pastel-colored balloons and Easter eggs and other holiday-themed decor. She recognized him through his dance moves and giggled at the realization.

"Haha!" she said, pointing at him. "You're dad!"

He wrote, "She knew it was me."

John also shared a photo of himself dressed as the Easter Bunny with Chrissy sitting in his lap as he clutched bottles of his Legend Vineyard Exclusive wines, writing, "She suspected it was me as well. Perhaps it was the @lve_wines."

The model and influencer posted similar pics on her own page, writing, "My bunny."

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

She also shared a video of Luna and other kids jumping on a trampoline with their special guest.

On Saturday, she posted a clip of 2-year-old son Miles Stephens meeting a goat enclosed in a pen with chickens.

See more photos of stars celebrating Easter and the Jewish holiday of Passover this spring and in past years:

Instagram / John Legend
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

The singer dressed up as the Easter Bunny and enjoyed a cuddle with his wife at a family holiday celebration a week before Easter 2021.

Instagram / Jake Tapper
Jake Tapper

The CNN host shared this Seder photo on the first night of Passover 2021.

Jenna Dewan / Instagram
Jenna Dewan

Baby's first Easter! Steve Kazee and Jenna's son celebrates his first holiday in 2020.

Andy Cohen / Instagram
Andy Cohen & Benjamin Allen Cohen

The father-son duo celebrate the Easter holiday in 2020 with some smiles and laughs.

Mindy Kaling / Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The Easter bunny does the quarantine," the actress shares.

Instagram
Deena Nicole Cortese

The Jersey Shore alum brings the holiday spirit for her little baby CJ and the neighborhood kids. "So Chris and I decided just because we're in Quarantine and social distancing .. we still wanted CJ to get the experienced meeting the Easter Bunny," she writes. "I thought about all the kids not understanding why they can't go see the Easter bunny this year .. and wanted to bring some joy Into other families homes .. so Today Chris dressed up as the Easter Bunny."

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's widow posted a video of her and the late NBA star's youngest of their four daughters, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant, marveling at an Easter egg gift filled with treats.

Instagram
Beyoncé

The Homecoming star and her daughter have a cute twinning moment.

Instagram
Nicole Kidman

All eyes are on the Big Little Lies star with her gorgeous "Easter bonnet."

Vanessa Hudgens / Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

"Happy Easter loves," the actress writes.

Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The family that matches together, slays together.

Instagram
Debra Messing

"Passover Seder with our chosen family," the actress writes.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

Reese isn't walking the red carpet but she's still looking fabulous with her fun, festive and flirty dress.

Instagram
Yael Grobglas

"Happy Passover," the Jane the Virgin star shares.

Instagram
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

The couple looks picture perfect, as they celebrate a family brunch for Easter in 2018.

Instagram
Ansel Elgort

Hare-larious! Elgort gets into the holiday spirit with bunny ears and fluffy slippers.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host spends quality time with his little nugget during Passover.

Instagram
Zach Braff & Sarah Chalke

Our kind of Scrubs reunion!

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Springing forward with a family celebration.

Instagram
Fergie

Smile for the camera! Fergie and her little one pose with an Easter bunny.

Ciara & Russell Wilson

A vision in white! The family looks effortlessly elegant in their all-white outfits.

Instagram
Josh Peck

Have you seen anything cuter? The answer is no.

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Strike a pose! The couple joins in on the photo fun with their daughter, Luna.

Instagram
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Name a more iconic duo? The couple (at the time) slays their holiday photo.

Instagram
Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

All smiles! The country singer spends quality time with his family during the holidays.

