Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested for Child Abuse

Watch : Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases

Founding member and drummer of the band Alabama Shakes is facing child abuse charges, E! News can confirm.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff in Alabama, Steven William Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, March 24 on charges of child abuse and for violating a domestic violence protection order. The police department didn't disclose how the drummer violated the protection order.

Moreover, authorities have yet to share more information regarding the musician's case.

WHNT, a local news station in Alabama, reported more details of Steven's case, claiming the Limestone County Grand Jury charged him of "willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18."

The 35-year-old musician was taken to Limestone County Jail with a bond set at $21,500, per local law enforcement. At this time, a court date has been set to April 7. However, per the Limestone County Sheriff's Department, there's a possibility it will be rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.