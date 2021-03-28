Women's History MonthRoyal FamilyKardashiansPhotosVideos

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Reveal Newborn Son's Name and Share First Photo

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip not only revealed their little one's moniker, but they shared his first royal portrait.

A name fit for a royal!

Earlier this week, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcomed their third child together, another baby boy. They are already parents to Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3.

After the arrival of their newborn son on Friday, March 26, the longtime couple kept details of their little one to themselves. But on Sunday, March 28, the famous family announced the name of their baby for the first time, while also sharing his first royal portrait.

"Prins Julian," the caption read on Instagram.

In a statement shared by the Swedish Royal Court, the proud parents noted the baby's full name is Julian Herbert Folke. While the newborn will continue to be addressed as Prince Julian since he's officially a member of the royal family, he will not hold the Royal Highness title, the statement said.

The little one is seventh in line to the Swedish throne and the eighth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

photos
Best Royal Weddings of All Time

On Friday, Prince Carl Philip expressed his excitement over his newborn son's arrival.

"We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family," the proud dad said in a statement. "Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family."

They aren't the only royals to expand their family. Take a look at the royal babies over the years in our gallery below!

H.K.H. Prins Carl Philip
Prince Julian

Meet Prince JulianPrincess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip revealed their little one's name for the first time on March 28, while also sharing an adorable portrait.

Instagram
August Brooksbank

"I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day.," Princess Eugenie shared on Instagram on March 14, adding, "I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You've taught me so much."

Instagram / Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank & August Brooksbank

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," Princess Eugenie shared on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 20. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

Colin Davey/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson & Princess Eugenie

Like her son, Princess Eugenie made her royal debut bundled up in a cozy blanket. Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, cradled her as they left the Portland Hospital in London in March 1990.

Bettmann/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II

The daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother was photographed on her first outing in 1926.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Archie Harrison

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie Harrison in May 2019. Now, the couple is ready to make their son a big brother after announcing the former actress is pregnant!

PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

It's safe to say the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was a natural in front of the camera.

James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images
Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton's son, Prince George, looks too cute for words after he's photographed on his first official overseas trip with his parents in April 2014.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Princess Diana & Prince Harry

While touring Italy as part of her royal duties, Princess Diana looked over the moon as she cuddled her baby boy, Prince Harry.

Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Charles, Princess Diana & Prince William

The proud parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, adorably pose for a family photo with their son Prince William. Making the picture even cuter? The little one sweetly held onto his stuffed koala bear.

Richard Speaight/Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
King Edward VIII, King George VI & Princess Mary

The children of King George V and Queen Mary: The future King Edward VIII (who would later abdicate from the throne), his brother, the future King George VI and their sister Princess Mary.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool / Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

Royal cuteness! The first daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is pictured at her christening in July 2015.

AFP via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, Princess Anne & Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip are all smiles as they take a family photo with their kids, Princess Anne and Prince Charles.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Princess Diana

Before becoming Princess Diana, the royal was known as Lady Diana Spencer. Here, she is photographed on her first birthday.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Prince Louis

Prince Louis is all bundled up in a white blanket and hat at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital.

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Prince Charles

The royal looks picture-perfect, as he lays cozily in his baby basket at Buckingham Palace in 1949.

W & D Downey/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
King Edward VIII

This baby photo of Edward Albert Windsor, who would later take reign as King Edward VIII and then abdicate, is giving us heart-eyes.

