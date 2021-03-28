Lady Gaga Gushes Over Her Boyfriend's Larger-Than-Life Gift on Her 35th Birthday

Watch : Lady Gaga & Adam Driver's Amazing "House of Gucci" Looks

Lady Gaga doesn't exactly live an average life, so it goes without saying that a regular bouquet of birthday flowers simply wouldn't do. Fortunately, her new boyfriend Michael Polansky knows exactly how to make the A Star Is Born actress smile.

On March 28, the "Born This Way" singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself hugging the massive basket of flowers sent her way by Michael in honor of the star's 35th birthday. Gaga, who is currently filming House of Gucci in Italy alongside Adam Driver, wrote in the caption, "When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday."

She gushed, "I love you honey. I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."

Fans will recall that in February, Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot while out walking her three pets. The suspect then stole two of Gaga's three French bulldogs. At the time, Gaga was out of the country filming, and days later, the dogs were returned. Ryan recently opened up about his recovery and the scary ordeal on Instagram, writing, "A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav."