Ashley Tisdale Calls Her Husband the "Best Dad" to Their Newborn Daughter for This Cute Reason

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet

Ashley Tisdale is most certainly living the suite life.

The former Disney Channel star, who welcomed her first child with Christopher French earlier this week, shared a heartwarming post about their new roles as parents. More specifically, the High School Musical alum raved over her husband of six years, as he adorably wrapped their newborn daughter, Jupiter Iris, in a blanket.

"[Christopher] is determined to be an expert at the swaddle...," the proud mom gushed on Instagram Stories on March 26, alongside a black-and-white video of her hubby attempting to master the skill. "But seriously how sweet is he? Best dad."

Ashley later posted a photo of their family outing, writing, "Baby's first time outside."

The couple's sweet parenthood moments comes just a few days after the 35-year-old actress announced she was officially a mom. "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," she captioned her Instagram post on March 24.