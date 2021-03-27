Cassie Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Alex Fine

Cassie has a new little one in her life.

The "Long Way 2 Go" artist shared the news in a March 27 Instagram post, which featured several photos of her and her new daughter. She wrote in the caption, "On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!"

Stars gushed over Cassie's big news in the comments section. Naomi Campbell wrote, "Congratulations Sis @cassie you and your bundle of joy." Ashlee Simpson Ross added, "Congrats," while former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared, "Congrats. So happy for you."

Sunny is Cassie's second child with her husband Alex Fine, the personal trainer who she married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu in 2019. The couple already share one daughter together, Frankie, who was born in December 2019, just three months after their wedding.

In an emotional Instagram post earlier this month, Cassie shared a maternity photo from her pregnancy with Sunny and discussed what motherhood means to her.