Prince William Named Sexiest Bald Man in Survey and the Internet Has Doubts

Is Prince William the world's sexiest bald man? The internet has doubts.
This week, surgical group Longevita dubbed the Duke of Cambridge the sexiest bald man, after analyzing Google searches and finding that Prince William and the word "sexy" scored over 17 million returns. The British royal beat out stars like Jason Statham, Pitbull and Michael Jordan, according to The Sun, however, not everyone on the internet was convinced that he deserved this particular crown. In fact, many people were offended Stanley Tucci didn't top the list.
Upon reading the survey results, one fan tweeted, "C'mon, people. I'm a straight guy, and even I was like, NOT WHILE STANLEY TUCCI IS ALIVE."
Another added, "Nope, on several levels. Incorrect. Everyone knows it is in fact Stanley Tucci."
A third wrote, "Look, regardless of your opinion of the royal family, I think we can ALL agree that this is Stanley Tucci erasure and it shall not stand."
It wasn't all about Stanley Tucci, however. Many gave the title to Shemar Moore of Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. fame.
"Shemar Moore one of the sexiest *bald* men that grace us," tweeted a Shemar fan. "Prince William, um no."
Another fan added, "I don't know about him 'Prince William' being the sexiest bald man when you have Shemar Moore."
Others accused the Prince of somehow cheating the survey (to be clear: he did not), tweeting, "On a scale of Stanley Tucci and Shemar Moore, how rigged do you think the poll is that concluded that Prince William is the sexist bald man alive?"
While Prince William may not scream "sexy bald man energy" to many of these Shemar and Stanley fans, it's worth noting that the royal was once a major heartthrob. In fact, he was so swoon-worthy that, in The Princess Diaries 2, Anne Hathaway's Princess Mia begs to be set up with the then 21 year old. (Sadly, he was ineligible for Mia's hand in marriage because he is in line for his own crown.)
Alas, he did have hair back then...which put him in an entirely different sexy category from Stanley and Shemar.