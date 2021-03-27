"Gorilla Glue Girl" Tessica Brown Is Pregnant

The first couple months of 2021 weren't that kind to Tessica Brown, but the rest of the year is looking up: She's pregnant!

The 40-year-old Louisiana native, who went viral after mistakenly supergluing her hair to her scalp with Gorilla Glue Adhesive, is expecting her sixth child.

"Blessed," Tessica posted on Instagram on Saturday, March 27, adding a prayer emoji.

Her rep told E! News that Tessica is not sure how far along she is in her pregnancy, saying, "She has a doctor's appointment this week to find out more. She wasn't trying to have a baby but she considers it a miracle."

TMZ posted a photo of four positive home pregnancy tests that Tessica took. The outlet reported that the viral sensation, dubbed "Gorilla Glue Girl" and "Gorilla Glue Woman" online, has five kids from a previous relationship and is expecting her first baby with fiancé Dewitt Madison, who has four children of his own. The two have dated on and off for years and got engaged last June, the website said.

Tessica revealed her Gorilla Glue Adhesive hair accident in February on social media. Her post and journey went viral and even inspired a Saturday Night Live sketch with host Regina King.