Chet Hanks Predicts a "White Boy Summer" Is Coming, Gets Hilariously Dragged By the Internet

Another day, another viral moment on the internet.

This time, however, Chet Hanks is the center of attention after posting an Instagram video, in which he proclaimed a "white boy summer" is on the horizon.

"I just got this feeling man...that this summer is, it's about to be a white boy summer," the 30-year-old star shared on Friday, March 26, while recording himself inside a car. "Take it how you want. I'm not talking about Trump, NASCAR type white. I'm talking about, you know, me, [R&B singer] Jon B, [rapper and singer] Jack Harlow type white boy summer."

He concluded, "Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, 'cause I am."

Naturally, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's short clip was all anyone could talk about online.

NCIS star Jonathan Mangum joked on Twitter, "I think what Chet Hanks said was, it's gonna be a 'white board' summer. Now who wants to brainstorm some value added logistical vendor synergy."