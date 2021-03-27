Women's History MonthRoyal FamilyKardashiansPhotosVideos

Ciara and Russell Wilson Prove They're Goals After Celebrating 6th Anniversary of the Day They Met

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoyed a low-key but very romantic night out to celebrate a special anniversary. Get details of their heartwarming tributes below.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 27, 2021 5:17 PMTags
TributeCiaraCouplesAnniversariesRussell Wilson
Watch: Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

Six years and counting!

There's no denying that Ciara and Russell Wilson are the definition of relationship goals. Case in point? The longtime couple, who tied the knot in July 2016, celebrated another meaningful anniversary in their romance—the day they met.

On Friday, March 26, the dynamic duo shared heartwarming tributes to each other to mark the date that kick-started their love story.

"You are Beauty to Me," the 35-year-old singer began her caption on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of the 32-year-old NFL star. "How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback also posted his own tribute, writing on Instagram Stories, "6 years ago today we met & fell in love."

According to the pair's social media snapshots, they celebrated their anniversary with a casual night out. In one of Russell's posts, he and Ciara enjoyed a romantic walk in a backyard garden that featured decorative lights and beaded walls. Their dinner was just as picture-perfect, as they ate pizza.

"Yummy," the "Level Up" singer shared.

photos
Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

The couple appeared to celebrate their anniversary sans kids. They share son Win Harrison, 6 months, and Sienna Princess, 3. The Grammy winner is also a proud mom to her 6-year-old son Future Zahir, who she shares with her ex Future.

Of course, this isn't the first time Ciara and Russell have put their love on display. Scroll through our gallery below to see all of their cutest moments together.

Instagram
Views on Views

"You are Beauty to Me," the 35-year-old singer wrote on Instagram Stories to celebrate her and Russell's special anniversary. "How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."

Instagram
Lovebirds

"Sweet Times With My Sweet Love," the Grammy winner raved on Valentine's Day 2021.

Instagram
Selfie Time

As Ciara put things simply, "LOVE."

Instagram
Third Time's The Charm!

Ciara is pregnant with her third child! She and her husband Russell Wilson announced on Jan. 30 that their third bundle of joy is on the way. "Number 3," the star wrote in her Instagram announcement.

Instagram
Level Up!

To share his excitement about their baby news, Russell also shared a selfie on his Instagram that debuted his wife's growing baby belly. Naturally, his caption matched Ciara's.

Instagram
#GirlDad

Following the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Russell shared a series of touching selfies showing him goofing around with Ciara and their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. Referencing a news anchor's story about Bryant expressing his pride over having four daughters, Russell captioned his post, "#girldad."

Instagram
Heart & Soul

Ciara gushed over her main men when she posted this too cool photo of Russell and her son, Future Zahir Wilburn. "My Heart Can't Take It. #ClassicMoments," she wrote. Russell commented and said, "Heart & Soul."

Instagram
Go And Take A Ride With Me

In the words of Beyoncé, there's just so much damn swag in this selfie Ciara and Russell took in their car.

Instagram
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

The family of four absolutely sleigh-ed Christmas 2019 with this merry and bright pic.

Instagram
Flying In Style

The singer shared this adorable photo of her entire family wearing matching Seattle Sounders gear in November 2019. The NFL player became a part owner of the soccer team in August 2019.

Instagram
Birthday Vibes

Russell couldn't help but gush over his love for her 34th birthday in October. "Since the moment I met you," he said, "You've gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family. Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back."

Instagram
Take Me Out To The Ball Game

The couple looked fly AF in their matching Yankees gear at a game in October 2019. "Yankee Days with my Baby," Ciara wrote in her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Couple Goals
"Lead and I'll Follow Baby..." the singer joked on her Instagram before walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors. 
Instagram
Naughty or Nice?

The couple looked happy posing in photo booth days before Christmas. 

Instagram
Birthday Celebrations

The family looked full of life celebrating their daughter Sienna's birthday .

Riding Partners
"Riding partners 4 Life", Ciara captioned this photo on Instagram.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Ready

Now that's a cute family! Ciara and Russell walked the orange carpet at the 2019 Kid's Choice Awards along with their two kids. 

Instagram
Family Fun

Ciara shared this adorable photo on her Instagram of her husband and kids playing in the sand. 

Instagram
Pizza Time

Nothing is better than sitting down with family and eating pizza! Just ask Ciara and Russell Wilson. 

Instagram
Vacation Mode

The adorable couple posted this selfie on Instagram while vacationing. 

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Football Stars

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback walks with his wife after NFL football training camp on July 31, 2017 in Renton, Washington.

Instagram
Disney Darlings

Ciara and her main man have some fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote, "Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand."

Instagram
Engaged!

Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during their Seychelles vacation, where he popped the question!

Instagram
Pleasure Island

The NFL star and his leading lady took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico. 

Instagram
Better Together

Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!

Instagram
Dirty Dancing

Wilson surely scored major points with the "I Bet" songstress for breaking out those sexy moves.

Instagram
Good Luck Charm

Could Ci Ci be the Seattle Seahawks' good-luck charm? The singer was on hand to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears. 

Instagram
Hot and Heavy

It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.

Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS
Sing It!

Taylor Swift fans were treated to an extra sweet surprise when Ciara and Russell showed up during the Seattle stop on her 1989 World Tour.

Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images for BET
Fresh to Death

Wowza! The lovebirds made quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2015 BET Awards.

photos
View More Photos From Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

Trending Stories

1

Zooey Deschanel Proves She’s Totally Unrecognizable Sans Bangs

2
Exclusive

Inside Miley Cyrus' Flirtatious Night Out With British Rocker Yungblud

3

Sonja Morgan's Daughter Quincy Gives Rare Look Into Her Luxe Life

4

Kendall Jenner Reacts After Mom Kris Shares "Pregnancy Announcement"

5

Prince Albert Calls Out Meghan and Harry's Explosive Tell-All