Addison Rae Reveals Why She's All About Self-Love In the Wake of Bryce Hall Split

TikTok star turned singer Addison Rae spoke to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about the meaning behind her new song "Obsessed" and loving herself following her breakup with Bryce Hall.

By Kaitlin Reilly Mar 27, 2021 5:06 PMTags
With self-love, Addison Rae knows she can't lose.

Earlier this week, the TikTok star—who has more than 78 million followers on the app—released her first single "Obsessed," a danceable bop that's all about loving yourself. On the March 26 episode of The Tonight Show, she spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about the meaning behind the song, which features the lyrics, "I'm obsessed with me as much as you / Say you'd die for me, I'd die for me too."

"It's obviously cliché to be like, 'Oh, love yourself, you're great,' but I think this song was kind of a reminder of that," the 20 year old explained. "One of the lyrics is 'If I lose you I'd still have me, I can't lose,' and that stood out to me a lot. I actually wrote that lyric. If you're looking for love with someone else, you have to find that first, or else you don't know what you're looking for. With social media nowadays, I think it's really important to love yourself for who you are because there are so many negative things that happen online." 

She added, "It's a work in progress for me, and every other creator that's dealing with it."

Addison's message of self-love comes days after her former boyfriend, fellow social media creator Bryce Hallconfirmed that the two had split up amid cheating rumors, which he strongly denied. 

Still, it wasn't the breakup that inspired the single, which Addison told Jimmy was in the works for "longer than people think." She previously told Zane Lowe in an interview with Apple Music that it was a conversation with Bryce, when the two were together, that inspired her new track.

 

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I was driving right before the studio. I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time," the star, who will make her film debut in a remake of She's All That, titled He's All That, explained. "I dropped him off at his house. He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.'"

 

Fortunately for fans of Addison's new hit, there's more music where this song came from. She told Jimmy, "The next single is coming out way sooner than people think. I can't really say exact timing, but very soon."

Check out her full interview above.

