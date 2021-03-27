Amelie Zilber's Collaboration with Jouer Cosmetics Will Inspire You to Be Bold & Strong

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Amelie Zilber is not like other 19-year-olds. The Gen Z digital creator and founder of Two Minute Times regularly uses her platform to educate and empower followers to be loud and be strong. And as if inspiring a new generation of activists and attending Georgetown University wasn't keeping her busy, Amelie announced her partnership with luxurious, clean beauty brand Jouer Cosmetics in honor of her birthday today and Women's History Month.The meaningful collaboration features a multi-use, creamy duo stick that will allow you to achieve the perfect glowing makeup look.

We were lucky enough to catch up with Amelie and have her demonstrate how to use the limited-edition shade and what the collaboration means to her.