Olivia Jade Reflects on Being "Publicly Shamed" for Lori Loughlin's Role in College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Olivia Jade Trolls Commenter Asking About College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli has faced a lot of criticism after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their part in the college admissions scandal. But the influencer has come out of the experience a little bit stronger and wiser.

On Friday, March 26, the 21-year-old star took to TikTok to share what she learned these past few years, including the important lesson a "very inspirational woman" taught her.

"We were talking about being publicly shamed and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours,'" Olivia recalled. "And she looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 ft. of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.'"

She continued, "I think about that quote everyday because it's so true and such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down."