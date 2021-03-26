Sharon Osbourne Is Leaving The Talk After Controversy Surrounding Her Behavior

Watch : "The Talk" Pauses Filming After Sharon Osbourne Outburst

After nearly 11 years as a co-host of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne is leaving the daytime talk show.

On Friday, March 26, CBS confirmed the wife of Ozzy Osbourne is exiting the show following recent controversy.

In a statement released to E! News, the network said, "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

The statement continued, "At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."