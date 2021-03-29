Lauren Conrad Shares Her Meaningful Mother's Day Gift Guide with Amazon Handmade

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lauren Conrad is teaming up with Amazon Handmade to create the only Mother's Day gift guide you'll ever need! Whether the mother figure in your life enjoys a relaxing self-care night, cooking up a feast or a big cup of coffee in the morning, Lauren's meaningful curation of gifts has something that every mom will love and appreciate. And even though you still have plenty of time to brainstorm the perfect Mother's Day gift, the Little Market co-founder has some great advice!

"When it comes to Mother's Day, having really personal gifts is really important," the TV personality explained to E!. "I think sites like Amazon Handmade and The Little Market are really nice because people are becoming more and more invested in the story behind their items. And I think people really appreciate handmade items which is sort of an added bonus when you're gifting someone."